EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,211,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,763,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,212,000 after acquiring an additional 587,030 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after acquiring an additional 435,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 468,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 369,447 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $69.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.04. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.