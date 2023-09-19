EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $36,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $635.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $667.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $593.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $726.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

