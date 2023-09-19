EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $756,836,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,144,000 after buying an additional 920,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,077,000 after buying an additional 927,882 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $81.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.47. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

