EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toro in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toro in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Toro in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $131,907.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

Toro Stock Performance

Toro stock opened at $81.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.71 and a 200-day moving average of $102.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

