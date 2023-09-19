EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 24.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 680,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,050,000 after acquiring an additional 131,454 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,381 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $140,979.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,559.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,381 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $140,979.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,559.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 12,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $738,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,226.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,112 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IRM stock opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.81.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.