EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,024 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 3.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Up 0.1 %

ADSK opened at $213.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.64 and a 200-day moving average of $204.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $233.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,461. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.