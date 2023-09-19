EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $440.53 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $416.71 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $438.56 and its 200 day moving average is $449.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.07.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

