EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $226,000 in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 683.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $57.95.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

