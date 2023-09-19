EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $228,000 in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after buying an additional 24,509 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 14,283 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 33,142 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 181,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after buying an additional 58,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 1,550 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.97 per share, with a total value of $99,153.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 1,550 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.97 per share, with a total value of $99,153.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 28,734 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $1,870,583.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,587,403.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,533,010 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR stock opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average of $61.63.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

