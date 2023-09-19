EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $249,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.4 %
ULTA opened at $407.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $440.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.35. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $373.80 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.13.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ulta Beauty
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ulta Beauty
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 2 Recession-Proof Intelligence Stocks to Defend Your Portfolio
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.