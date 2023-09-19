EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $249,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $407.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $440.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.35. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $373.80 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.13.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

