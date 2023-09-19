EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $569,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $822,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 34,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 112,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $4,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Trading Down 0.1 %

OVV stock opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.81.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

