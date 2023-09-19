EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 35.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 5.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 12.6% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 671,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,146,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,023,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,147,000 after acquiring an additional 144,681 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 368.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.98. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $86.39.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,060.92%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

