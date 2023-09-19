EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MA opened at $417.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $393.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $401.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $418.60.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total value of $1,655,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,267 shares of company stock valued at $164,793,283 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Susquehanna raised their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.83.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

