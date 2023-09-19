EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAG opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.62.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

