EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,655 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 794.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,313,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $229,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $124.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.25.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.