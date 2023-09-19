EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,934,000 after buying an additional 424,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,984,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,593,000 after acquiring an additional 200,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,738,000 after acquiring an additional 245,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $112.32 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.81 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 147.18%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.