EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APP. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in AppLovin by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 59,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,000,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $35,506.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,170.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,610,250 shares of company stock valued at $947,717,590. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on APP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $17.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APP

AppLovin Price Performance

AppLovin stock opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 733.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $750.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.41 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.