EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 328.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,699,000 after acquiring an additional 155,795 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the first quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 46,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,854,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,885,000 after acquiring an additional 68,339 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALNY opened at $179.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.05 and its 200-day moving average is $195.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.21 and a twelve month high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 85.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.79 EPS for the current year.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.40.

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $799,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $799,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

