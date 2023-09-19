EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NULV. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
BATS NULV opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.25.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 2 Recession-Proof Intelligence Stocks to Defend Your Portfolio
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.