EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NULV. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS NULV opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.25.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

