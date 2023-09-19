EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.