EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,500 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.79% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $543,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 381,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,817,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $315,141.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $543,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 381,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,817,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,925 shares of company stock worth $964,732 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also

