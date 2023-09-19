EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $202,000 Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NovoCure by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Stock Down 2.5 %

NVCR stock opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.62. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $120.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $126.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.25 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 34.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVCR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Securities initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright cut NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

NovoCure Profile



NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

