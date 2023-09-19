EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 40,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO stock opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.63. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 6.58.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $221.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.91 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 254.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $426,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,624,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,197,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HALO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

