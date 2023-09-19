EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.8% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $5,977,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 273.1% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 90.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $255.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.42 and a 200-day moving average of $274.08. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.32 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HCA. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

