EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,247,981,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IWM opened at $182.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.58. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.