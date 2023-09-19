EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PWR opened at $197.70 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.25 and a 1 year high of $212.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.30 and a 200-day moving average of $183.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

