EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EQT from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank downgraded EQT from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.71.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $41.19 on Monday. EQT has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in EQT by 10,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

