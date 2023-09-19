ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $89.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $61.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on ESAB in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an in-line rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ESAB from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.14.

ESAB Price Performance

ESAB stock opened at $72.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.35. ESAB has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $74.15.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $720.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.96%.

Insider Activity at ESAB

In other ESAB news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $45,626.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $31,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,300.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $45,626.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ESAB

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

