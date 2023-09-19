Eumundi Group Limited (ASX:EBG) Insider Acquires A$391,070.04 in Stock

Eumundi Group Limited (ASX:EBG – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Ganim purchased 358,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$391,070.04 ($252,303.25).

Eumundi Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.10.

Eumundi Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Eumundi Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.33%.

About Eumundi Group

Eumundi Group Limited engages in the hotel operation and property investment businesses in Australia. The company's Hotel Operations segment owns and operates public hotels with bar, bistro, and gaming facilities; and conducts commercial and retail liquor sales through owned and leased premises.

