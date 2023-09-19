Eumundi Group Limited (ASX:EBG) Insider Buys A$271,734.28 in Stock

Eumundi Group Limited (ASX:EBG – Get Free Report) insider Gilbert De Luca bought 249,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$271,734.28 ($175,312.44).

Eumundi Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.10, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Get Eumundi Group alerts:

Eumundi Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Eumundi Group’s payout ratio is 233.33%.

Eumundi Group Company Profile

Eumundi Group Limited engages in the hotel operation and property investment businesses in Australia. The company's Hotel Operations segment owns and operates public hotels with bar, bistro, and gaming facilities; and conducts commercial and retail liquor sales through owned and leased premises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eumundi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eumundi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.