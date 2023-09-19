Experian (LON:EXPN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,813.00

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,813 ($34.84) and traded as low as GBX 2,766 ($34.26). Experian shares last traded at GBX 2,768 ($34.29), with a volume of 1,062,767 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($39.64) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,935.40 ($36.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,853.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,813. The stock has a market cap of £25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,131.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.55.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

