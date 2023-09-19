Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Major Shareholder Sells $68,850,000.00 in Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $68,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,575,891 shares in the company, valued at $334,516,698.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Expro Group Trading Down 1.9 %

XPRO opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Expro Group Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,218.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $396.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.91 million. Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on XPRO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Expro Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Expro Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Expro Group during the first quarter valued at $308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Expro Group by 257.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 973,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 700,963 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expro Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

