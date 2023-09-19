Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CRO Sells $1,069,083.90 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,032.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Extreme Networks Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 95.31%. The company had revenue of $363.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 21.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on EXTR. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

