FactSet Research Systems (FDS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) will post its 08/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 21st. Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post earnings of $3.49 per share for the quarter. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY23 guidance at $14.75-15.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $14.75-$15.15 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $429.19 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,034,000 after purchasing an additional 77,980 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after acquiring an additional 453,799 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FDS shares. Bank of America started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered FactSet Research Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $464.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.