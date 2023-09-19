FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 426,100 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the August 15th total of 359,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 348,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of FaZe

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lewin Nick acquired a new position in shares of FaZe in the 4th quarter valued at $31,485,000. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FaZe in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in FaZe in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FaZe by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 425,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FaZe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,401,000. 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FaZe Stock Performance

Shares of FAZE stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. FaZe has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.

About FaZe

FaZe ( NASDAQ:FAZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FaZe had a negative net margin of 298.53% and a negative return on equity of 414.59%. The company had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter.

FaZe Holdings Inc operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 528 million fans across social platforms. It designs and sells merchandise, apparels, and consumer products under the FaZe brand, as well as through website, www.fazeclan.com.

