Ferguson (FERG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FERG opened at $153.74 on Tuesday. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $164.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.46 and a 200-day moving average of $147.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,142.63.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

