Financial Review: Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) vs. Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF)

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) and Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Predictive Oncology and Opsens, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Predictive Oncology 0 0 0 0 N/A Opsens 0 0 1 0 3.00

Opsens has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.82%. Given Opsens’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Opsens is more favorable than Predictive Oncology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

6.0% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Predictive Oncology and Opsens’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Oncology $1.55 million 8.09 -$25.74 million ($4.84) -0.64 Opsens N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Opsens has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Predictive Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Predictive Oncology and Opsens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Oncology -1,246.52% -90.72% -73.16% Opsens N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Opsens beats Predictive Oncology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc. operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples. It operates through four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment provides services that include the application of AI, collaboration projects, and clinical testing. The zPREDICTA segment develops organ-specific disease models that provide 3D reconstruction of human tissues representing each disease state and mimicking drug response for testing of anticancer agents. The Soluble segment provides services using a self-contained automated system that conducts self-interaction chromatography screens using additives and excipients included in protein formulations resulting in soluble and physically stable formulations for biologics. This segment also offers protein stability analysis services; protein solubility kits that allow rapid identification of soluble formulations; and proprietary technologies for bacterial endotoxin detection and removal. The Skyline segment provides STREAMWAY System, a wall-mounted fully automated system, which virtually eliminates exposure to blood, irrigation fluid, and other infectious fluids found in the healthcare environment. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc. develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company offers fiber optic temperature, pressure, strain, and displacement sensor products; and fiber optic extensometer and signal conditioner/OEM boards. It serves energy, aerospace and defense, industrial and laboratory, smart structure health monitoring, geotechnical, and power electronics and semiconductors markets. The company sells its products through a network of distributors and direct sales force in the United States, Japan, Canada, and internationally. Opsens Inc. was formerly known as Capital DCB inc. and changed its name to OpSens Inc. in October 2006. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Québec, Canada.

