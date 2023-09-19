FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Position Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 93,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,616,000 after acquiring an additional 22,882 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,058,000 after buying an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 42,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLT opened at $275.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $275.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.62.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. As a group, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.