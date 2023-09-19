FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.55

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.55 and traded as low as $15.54. FONAR shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 20,365 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FONR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FONAR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of FONAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

FONAR Stock Up 1.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in FONAR by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FONAR by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 36,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FONAR by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FONAR by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FONAR by 38,600.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FONAR

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

