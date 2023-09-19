Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.58

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.58 and traded as low as C$4.04. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$4.07, with a volume of 252,193 shares traded.

FVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.58.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$212.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$215.16 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.5708333 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

