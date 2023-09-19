Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $22.61, but opened at $21.93. Genelux shares last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 4,557 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director John Thomas sold 3,334 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $83,316.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 475,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,890,067.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Genelux news, VP Yong Yu sold 29,800 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $629,972.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Thomas sold 3,334 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $83,316.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 475,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,890,067.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,276. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Genelux in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Genelux Trading Up 12.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that Genelux Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genelux

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Genelux in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Genelux in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genelux in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Genelux by 2,105.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genelux in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

