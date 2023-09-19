Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,867.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,414,245 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.04.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $110.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $201.19. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

