General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) PT Lowered to $243.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $258.00 to $243.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $261.23.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.
In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
