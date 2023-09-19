General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) PT Lowered to $243.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $258.00 to $243.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $261.23.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $224.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.13.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

