Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Genius Sports by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 431,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 52,032 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $1,632,000. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GENI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.28.
Genius Sports Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.97. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66.
Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 46.77% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Genius Sports Company Profile
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
