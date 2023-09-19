George Weston (TSE:WN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $161.95

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$161.95 and traded as low as C$153.20. George Weston shares last traded at C$155.39, with a volume of 118,260 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WN. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of George Weston from C$180.00 to C$172.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of George Weston from C$192.00 to C$177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of George Weston from C$183.00 to C$181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$193.33.

Get George Weston alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on George Weston

George Weston Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$152.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$161.95.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.88 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that George Weston Limited will post 12.5186992 earnings per share for the current year.

George Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.713 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

About George Weston

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.