Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.14. Giga-tronics shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 50,755 shares changing hands.

Giga-tronics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $845,310.00, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Giga-tronics alerts:

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative return on equity of 258.58% and a negative net margin of 60.93%. The business had revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter.

About Giga-tronics

Giga-tronics Incorporated designs, manufactures, and distributes specialized precision electronic equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Radio Frequency (RF) Solutions, Power Electronics & Displays, and Precision Electronic Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Giga-tronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga-tronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.