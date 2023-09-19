Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Down 4.9% on Insider Selling

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.9% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 1,465,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 21,229,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Specifically, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $67,393.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,353,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,902,682.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,194,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,630,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $67,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,353,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,902,682.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,331,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,148. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $80.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.41 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 66.58% and a negative net margin of 375.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

