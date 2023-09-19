Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Shares Down 4.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $15.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Global Net Lease traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 197,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,213,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -363.63%.
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
