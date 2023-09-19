Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Global Payments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.23.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $123.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $130.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.29 and a 200 day moving average of $109.01.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

