Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Goldgroup Mining Inc (TSE:GGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.04. Goldgroup Mining shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5,068 shares.

Goldgroup Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.54, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$2.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.

Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.78 million for the quarter.

About Goldgroup Mining

Goldgroup Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in the Americas. It holds a 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San José de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 35% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador.

